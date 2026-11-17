The Ministry of Education has invited applications for the appointment of the next vice-chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), ahead of the completion of incumbent Vice Chancellor Prof Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit's tenure in February 2027.
The online application process began on November 16, 2026. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the ministry's SAMARTH recruitment portal, with the deadline set for December 15 at 5 pm.
Who is eligible to apply?
According to the official notification, applicants should be distinguished academicians with at least 10 years of experience as a professor at a university. Candidates with 10 years of experience in a reputed research or academic administrative organisation can also apply, provided they have demonstrated academic leadership.
The notification states that applicants should possess a high level of competence, integrity, moral standing and commitment to the institution. Candidates should preferably not be more than 65 years of age as of the closing date for applications.
The appointment will be made from a panel of candidates recommended by a committee constituted under the provisions of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Act, 1966.
The post carries a fixed monthly salary of Rs 2,10,000, along with a special allowance of Rs 11,250 and other applicable allowances.
Where and how can candidates apply?
Interested candidates can submit their applications through the Ministry of Education's SAMARTH recruitment portal at vcrec.samarth.ac.in. The recruitment notification and application details are also available on the ministry's official website, education.gov.in, and JNU's website, jnu.ac.in.
The next vice-chancellor of JNU will take charge following the completion of Prof Pandit's tenure in February 2027.