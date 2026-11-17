Who is eligible to apply?

According to the official notification, applicants should be distinguished academicians with at least 10 years of experience as a professor at a university. Candidates with 10 years of experience in a reputed research or academic administrative organisation can also apply, provided they have demonstrated academic leadership.

The notification states that applicants should possess a high level of competence, integrity, moral standing and commitment to the institution. Candidates should preferably not be more than 65 years of age as of the closing date for applications.

The appointment will be made from a panel of candidates recommended by a committee constituted under the provisions of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Act, 1966.

The post carries a fixed monthly salary of Rs 2,10,000, along with a special allowance of Rs 11,250 and other applicable allowances.