JNU extends hostel stay for final-year Master's students till June 30 ahead of UGC-NET exam

New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has extended hostel stay until June 30 for final-year Master's students following representations from students seeking accommodation support ahead of the UGC (University Grants Commission)-NET (National Eligibility Test) examination.
In a circular issued on Friday, the Office of the Dean of Students said the extension would be provided as a "special dispensation" on a case-to-case basis, subject to conditions laid down by the university administration.
"As per Rule 2.9.1 of the IHA Hostel Manual, all terminal (final-year) students must surrender their rooms by May 31 each year," said the circular, adding that the Dean of Students may grant extensions in exceptional cases in consultation with the provost committee.
It said, "The Senior Wardens of the respective hostels are hereby authorised to examine and process the requests received from the terminal Master's students for limited extension."
The circular said terminal Master's students seeking the extension would have to stay as guests and submit applications along with a mandatory undertaking to their respective hostel wardens.
The university also directed students to clear all outstanding hostel dues before applying for the extension, warning that applications with pending dues would be rejected.
Students granted the extension will have to pay advance mess charges, calculated on the basis of the previous month's bill along with an additional 10 per cent amount, according to the circular.
"No mess rebate will be permitted for terminal Master's students during the extended period," the circular said.
The administration clarified that no extension beyond June 30, 2026, would be granted under any circumstances and said the present arrangement should not be treated as a precedent for future academic sessions. Meanwhile, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) welcomed the decision and said no student should be forced to vacate hostel rooms before the NET examinations.
The students' union also appealed to terminal Master's students facing difficulties in availing the extension to contact JNUSU office bearers for assistance.
The issue of hostel accommodation for terminal students had triggered concerns among students appearing for competitive examinations, including the UGC-NET, scheduled in June.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.