JNU extends hostel stay for final-year Master's students till June 30 ahead of UGC-NET exam

New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has extended hostel facilities until June 30 for final-year Master's students following representations from students seeking accommodation support ahead of the UGC (University Grants Commission)-NET (National Eligibility Test) examination.

In a circular issued on Friday, the Office of the Dean of Students said the extension would be provided as a "special dispensation" on a case-to-case basis, subject to conditions laid down by the university administration.

"As per Rule 2.9.1 of the IHA Hostel Manual, all terminal (final-year) students must surrender their rooms by May 31 each year," said the circular, adding that the Dean of Students may grant extensions in exceptional cases in consultation with the provost committee.