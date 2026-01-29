JNU cautions students on property damage after campus safety concerns

NEW DELHI: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has issued a stern warning to students against vandalism and damage to public property, even as concerns over campus safety have resurfaced following a recent road accident that left a student seriously injured.

The developments have once again brought discipline and safety issues within the university campus.

In a circular issued by the university administration, students residing in JNU hostels have been directed to strictly comply with university regulations and government rules.

The administration stated that it has observed several “unpleasant incidents” involving violence and damage to public property in and around hostel premises.