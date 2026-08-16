JMM alleges coaching centre nexus behind student agitation against state recruitment exam paper leaks

Ranchi, Aug 16 (IANS): The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Sunday alleged that a number of forces are involved in the ongoing students' agitation in the state, including "coaching mafias" and that a certain political party is "using students as a shield".
Students have been protesting in Jharkhand over alleged irregularities and paper leaks in recruitment examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).
Speaking to IANS, JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey said: "There are many forces involved...There is a coaching mafia involved. What is the role of the coaching mafia in this? Why are they seen there? Such news should also be published. What are their motives and objectives, and which political party is behind them? A political party whose own strength is negligible, and which has to bring people from Bengal to stage a protest, will only try to use the students as a shield. Everyone knows who these people are."
Responding to a question over protesters' plan to 'gherao' Chief Minister Hemant Soren's residence and burn effigies of Congress and JMM leaders, he said: "That is their democratic right. They can burn an effigy or do whatever they want."
However, the JMM leader urged the students to put forward their demands in a "democratic manner", saying: "We have a sensitive Chief Minister and a sensitive government."
"We do not go around carrying pellet guns or sticks, nor do we show them AK-47s. So, it is the students' right, and I hope they put forward their demands in a democratic manner," he said, referring to the alleged police action over student protesters in Delhi and Bihar.
Meanwhile, as the agitation entered its 23rd day on Sunday, the students lashed out at Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for his "hollow" assurances.
"Today we are going to burn effigies of (Jharkhand Chief Minister) Hemant Soren and (Lok Sabha LoP) Rahul Gandhi. We will burn Rahul Gandhi's effigy also because Congress is in alliance with the JMM in Jharkhand and despite giving assurances over phone call and social media post, he (Gandhi) is not doing anything for us. The assurances are of no use," protester Ravindra Kumar Paswan told IANS.
On behalf of the student agitators, Paswan had given an "ultimatum" to the JMM-led government a day before, saying: "The 'gherao' of the Chief Minister's residence is on August 20. We are giving the government an ultimatum until the 18th. Fulfil our demands by the 18th; otherwise, lakhs of students from (different parts of) Jharkhand will march towards the capital of the state, and you will not be able to stop them. I am saying this as a challenge to Hemant Soren."
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.