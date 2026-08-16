JMM alleges coaching centre nexus behind student agitation against state recruitment exam paper leaks

Speaking to IANS, JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey said: "There are many forces involved...There is a coaching mafia involved. What is the role of the coaching mafia in this? Why are they seen there? Such news should also be published. What are their motives and objectives, and which political party is behind them? A political party whose own strength is negligible, and which has to bring people from Bengal to stage a protest, will only try to use the students as a shield. Everyone knows who these people are."