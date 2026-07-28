JMI Admissions 2026-27: Registration begins for distance, online courses

New Delhi: The Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE), Jamia Millia Islamia, announced on Monday that admissions for various distance and online courses offered in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and Online Learning (OL) modes are open till August 10, an official said.
Saima Saeed, Chief Public Relations Officer, JMI, said online application forms are currently available on the university website and the last date for submission of applications is August 10.
Professor Aslam Khan, Director of CDOE, said that the Centre remains focused on offering academic programmes that are relevant to the changing needs of higher education and the job market.
Admissions are open for several postgraduate and undergraduate programmes, with selection based on merit in the qualifying examination, said Saima Saeed.
These include M.A. in Education, English, Geography, Hindi, History, Human Resource Management, Islamic Studies, Political Science, Public Administration, Sociology, Urdu and M.Com., as well as B.A. (General), B.Com. and BBA, she said.
Admission to the MBA (ODL) and B.Ed. programmes are based on merit in the entrance test. The entrance test for B.Ed. and MBA (ODL) will be held on 22 August 2026. The entrance centre will be within the Jamia Millia Islamia Campus, which will be notified through the admit card, said an official statement.
The CDOE, JMI, has introduced two new programs: Bachelor of Science (Biosciences) and MBA (Online Mode). Selection for these two courses will be based on marks scored in the last qualifying examination and an interview.
Admission is also open for several Postgraduate Diploma, Advanced Diploma, Diploma and Certificate programmes, including the Postgraduate Diploma in Guidance and Counselling, Diploma in Early Childhood Care and Education, Advanced Diploma in Educational Media Production, Advanced Diploma in Mass Media, Certificate in Computer Hardware and Network Technology, and Certificate in Information Technology, among others, said the statement.
Candidates shortlisted for admission will be notified through their registered email regarding the schedule for physical document verification. Verification of documents and submission of fees will be conducted from August 31 to September 10, it said.
Applicants are advised to carefully read the admission guidelines and ensure that they fulfil the prescribed eligibility criteria before submitting their online application forms. No application will be accepted after the last date of submission, said the statement.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.