The examination is being conducted under strict CCTV surveillance. In addition, signal jammers, biometric authentication, and facial recognition systems shall be deployed. Photographs and videography of all candidates shall be undertaken immediately after frisking/biometric authentication and before entering the halls. Any misconduct, refusal to cooperate, attempt to conceal identity, or obstruction shall render the candidate liable for disqualification and debarment from future examinations, in addition to action as per law.