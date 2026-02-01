JKSA, Mehbooba Mufti flag attacks on Kashmiris

Meanwhile, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said on X, “When a young Kashmiri shawl seller is almost beaten to death in Uttarakhand, no one comes to his rescue. But when the PDP attempts a peaceful protest against such atrocities, the entire police machinery is unleashed to crush the march. Kashmiris are caged within J&K and thrashed when they step out to earn an honest livelihood. When even survival is treated as a crime, where are Kashmiris supposed to go from here? Are they even allowed to exist in New India?”

(IANS)