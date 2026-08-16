J'khand agitation Day 23: Protesters criticise Rahul Gandhi over 'hollow' assurances

Ranchi: As the protest over alleged irregularities and paper leaks in recruitment examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) entered its 23rd day on Sunday, the students lashed out at Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for his "hollow" assurances to them.

Moreover, the protesters have planned to burn the effigies of the Congress leader as well as Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren during a demonstration later in the day.

A student protester, Ravindra Kumar Paswan, told IANS that the agitators have decided to continue their protest against the ruling alliance in Jharkhand till their demands are met.