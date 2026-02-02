JKBOSE Class 11th Result 2025: How to search by roll number and name?

New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) is all set to declare the Class 11 examination results today, February 2, 2026. The sources suggest that JKBOSE Class 11th result 2025 will be released after 11:30 am.

Once released, students can access the JKBOSE 11th result 2025 with their valid login credentials. One must enter their roll number and registration number to access the Class 11th JKBOSE results on the official portal at jkresults.nic.in. "The result will be declared around 11:30AM today,” Chairman JKBOSE Ghulam Hassan Sheikh told Greater Kashmir. The GK reported 83.27 per cent of students have qualified in the exam. Over 81,500 students from Kashmir and winter zones of Jammu appeared in the JKBOSE 11th written examination, of which 67,932 students have passed.

JKBOSE Class 11th result 2025 highlights