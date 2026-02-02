JKBOSE Class 11th Result 2025: How to search by roll number and name?

New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) is all set to declare the Class 11 examination results today, February 2, 2026. The sources suggest that JKBOSE Class 11th result 2025 will be released after 11:30 am.
Once released, students can access the JKBOSE 11th result 2025 with their valid login credentials. One must enter their roll number and registration number to access the Class 11th JKBOSE results on the official portal at jkresults.nic.in. "The result will be declared around 11:30AM today,” Chairman JKBOSE Ghulam Hassan Sheikh told Greater Kashmir. The GK reported 83.27 per cent of students have qualified in the exam. Over 81,500 students from Kashmir and winter zones of Jammu appeared in the JKBOSE 11th written examination, of which 67,932 students have passed.
JKBOSE Class 11th result 2025 highlights
How to check JKBOSE Class 11th result 2025 by roll number?
Step 1: Open the official website of JKBOSE at jkresults.nic.in
Step 2: Find the Results link on the homepage
Step 3: Follow the link to land on the "Higher Secondary (Class 11th) Session Annual Regular 2025 (Oct-Nov)"
Step 4: Enter the roll number and registration number
Step 5: Submit the mandatory fields
Step 6: The JKBOSE 11th result 2025 will be available on the screen
Step 7: Download and keep the hard copy of JKBOSE for future need
JKBOSE 11th class result search by name
Students should note that there is no option to access JKBOSE 11th class results by name on the official portals. Some third-party websites have provided this facility by accessing the results data. Since searching for JKBOSE 11th class results by name is not official, students are advised to check their JKBOSE 11th class results 2025 by roll number only on the official portal.