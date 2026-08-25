JKBOSE 10th Class Result 2026 Name-wise: Search by roll number at jkbose.nic.in

Srinagar: The wait for JKBOSE 10th result 2026 is over. The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has released the JKBOSE 10th class result 2026 today, August 25. It has activated the JKBOSE 10th class result 2026 link on the official website at jkbose.nic.in.

Students must use their valid login credentials to check the JKBOSE results 2026. The JKBOSE has conducted the Class 10 bi-annual written exams from June 27 to July 20, 2026. One should use their roll number to check their results on the official website.

The overall pass percentage of JKBOSE 10th bi-annual exams 2026 is 46.76 per cent for both JD and KD divisions. A total of 46,048 students enrolled, 21,533 cleared the exams. And 24,351 students failed.

JKBOSE 10th result 2026 roll number wise

The JKBOSE 10th result 2026 search by roll number is popular and most widely used to access the exam results. One should keep their roll number ready to check the JKBOSE 10th result 2026 by roll number. Explore the steps to access the JKBOSE 10th class results 2026 at jkbose.nic.in.

Step 1: Go to the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in

Step 2: Go to the ‘Result’ tab on the homepage

Step 3: Find the JKBOSE 10th result 2026 roll number link flashing on homepage

Step 4: Follow the link to open the JKBOSE class 10th results page

Step 5: Fill in the login credentials such as JKBOSE 10th result roll number

Step 6: Submit the mandatory login credentials

Step 7: Download and keep the hard copy of JKBOSE 10th result marksheet pdf

JKBOSE 10th result 2026 name-wise

Many students often confuse whether the Board has provided an option to check the JKBOSE 10th result 2026 name-wise or not on the official website. If available on official portal, students are suggested to access the JKBOSE 10th class result search by name can enter their full name to download marksheet. One should note that the JKBOSE 10th class results by name available on the third-party websites are not reliable.