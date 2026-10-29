J&K youth talent driving regional development through sports and education says L-G Manoj Sinha

Srinagar, Oct 29 (IANS): Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha said on Thursday that the story of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) is no longer confined to the challenges of the past, but it is also the story of the efforts of the present and the possibilities of the future.
Manoj Sinha has felicitated the winners of the "Pedal Through Paradise" cycling event and lauded the enthusiasm, determination and aspirations displayed by the participants.
Addressing the gathering, the L-G said that the event reflected the optimism, self-confidence and vibrant spirit of a new Jammu and Kashmir, driven by the energy and talent of its youth.
He commended the Jammu and Kashmir Police for extending their role beyond security and law enforcement through meaningful community outreach initiatives.
He said that the programmes such as "Pedal Through Paradise" demonstrate a commitment to strengthening bonds of trust with citizens by combining discipline with inspiration and duty with social responsibility.
"Initiatives such as 'Pedal Through Paradise' are testimony to the fact that the Jammu and Kashmir Police have combined security with compassion, discipline with inspiration, and duty with social commitment, so that bonds of the heart may be forged with the people of Jammu and Kashmir," the L-G added.
The L-G said that the achievement of winners symbolises the changing face of Jammu and Kashmir and highlighted the potential of youth to contribute to inclusive growth and national development.
He added that the Civic Action Programmes of the Jammu and Kashmir Police have created new opportunities for youth engagement, skill development and sporting excellence, fostering confidence and constructive participation in society.
"The story of Jammu and Kashmir is no longer confined to the challenges of the past but it is also the story of the efforts of the present and the possibilities of the future," he said.
He noted that Jammu and Kashmir is emerging as a land of possibilities where youth are excelling in sports, education, innovation and entrepreneurship.
He emphasised that the true progress of any region is secured when its youth have access to opportunities, confidence in their abilities and a strong sense of unity.
"I have always emphasised that the true upliftment of any region occurs when its youth have faith in their eyes, opportunities in their hands, and a feeling of unity in their hearts. I am confident that events such as "Pedal Through Paradise" will inspire the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to contribute significantly to the development of the nation through their talent, hard work, and determination," he said.
The L-G added that initiatives like 'Pedal Through Paradise' and 'Jashn-e-Dal' are more than sporting competitions and they inspire discipline, perseverance and resilience among participants.
He called upon citizens to embrace positive ideas, knowledge and innovation for collective advancement.
He said the youth power is the nation's greatest asset and encouraged young generation to actively participate in sports and community programmes.
He also reiterated the importance of building a drug-free Jammu and Kashmir, stressing that society must support and rehabilitate those affected by substance abuse with empathy and care.
The L-G urged all stakeholders to work together for peace, progress and a healthy, prosperous and secure Jammu and Kashmir, and congratulated all participants for carrying forward the spirit of positive change through sports.
"It is the collective responsibility of all of us to provide the youth with platforms where their energy receives a positive direction, their talent receives encouragement, and their dreams receive the opportunity to be realised."
"All sections of society must participate in the fight against drugs. We must take three resolves today -- first, we will always move forward for peace, we will move forward for progress and we will move forward to build a healthy, prosperous, secure, and bright Jammu and Kashmir," L-G Sinha said.
Nalin Prabhat, DGP; S.J.M.Gillani, Special Director General Coordination Police Headquarters; Abdul Ghani Mir, Commandant General Home Guards; Nitish Kumar, ADGP J&K Armed Police; Ashok Yadav, ADG of BSF; Alok Kumar, Fire and Emergency Services Director; senior officers of Police and civil administration; members of Cycling associations, prominent citizens and youth in large number attended the felicitation ceremony.
—
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.