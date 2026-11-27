Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has announced winter vacations for all schools in the Kashmir Valley as temperatures continue to fall across the region.

According to an order issued by the Directorate of School Education Kashmir on Friday, students up to Class 8 will have winter holidays from November 30 to February 28, 2027.

For students in Classes 9 to 12, the winter break will begin on December 14. These classes will reopen on February 22, 2027, the order stated.

The vacation schedule has been announced in view of the falling temperatures across the Valley. Night temperatures in most parts of Kashmir have dropped below the freezing point, bringing a sharp chill to the region.

The dry winter weather has also raised concerns about health, particularly among children and elderly people, with breathing difficulties being reported.

The staggered vacation schedule means that younger students will get an earlier break, while students preparing for board examinations in Classes 10 and 12 will have a shorter winter holiday.

Students and parents are advised to check with their respective schools for any further instructions regarding the vacation schedule and reopening arrangements.

The announcement applies to schools operating in the Kashmir Valley.