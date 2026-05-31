J&K to challenge TET in SC through review petition

“In the past as well, we have acted to protect the interests of our teachers. The Government has already accorded sanction to file a review petition before the Hon’ble Supreme Court, and the Department of Law, Justice & Parliamentary Affairs, vide communication dated 26.05.2026, has directed its Standing Counsel to initiate the necessary legal proceedings. The review petition has been prepared and will be filed before the Hon’ble Supreme Court in the coming week," she said.