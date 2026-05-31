J&K to challenge TET in SC through review petition

Srinagar, May 31 (IANS): The Jammu and Kashmir government said on Sunday that it will file a review petition in the Supreme Court in the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) issue concerning the teachers of the union territory.
The UT Education Minister, Sakina Itoo, said that the government has always tried to safeguard the interests of the teachers.
Sakina Itoo, in a post on her X handle, wrote, “On the TET issue concerning J&K teachers, the Government has always acted responsibly and proactively. We have consistently taken up this matter and, more importantly, followed it up with concrete action."
“In the past as well, we have acted to protect the interests of our teachers. The Government has already accorded sanction to file a review petition before the Hon’ble Supreme Court, and the Department of Law, Justice & Parliamentary Affairs, vide communication dated 26.05.2026, has directed its Standing Counsel to initiate the necessary legal proceedings. The review petition has been prepared and will be filed before the Hon’ble Supreme Court in the coming week," she said.
The minister said the UT government remains fully committed to safeguarding the interests of our teachers.
The development is being viewed as a significant step by the government towards addressing concerns raised by teachers over the TET issue and seeking legal relief through the apex court.
Earlier, former chief minister and president of opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti had blamed the Omar Abdullah-headed government for ignoring the interests of teachers. Mufti wrote on X on Saturday, “Today, thousands of teachers in J&K face uncertainty, anguish, and the looming threat of termination. While other states are fighting to protect their teachers by filing review petitions before the Supreme Court on the TET issue our government chose silence despite earlier assurances of support. Teachers deserve advocacy and protection, not indifference at a moment that could determine their livelihood and future.”
The TET issue involves a Supreme Court directive requiring in-service teachers (hired since August 23, 2010) to clear the TET within a specified period to continue in service and gain promotions. Many experienced teachers, however, have said that mandatory testing ignores their years of service, qualifications, and experience.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.