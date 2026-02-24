J&K students association seeks Punjab CM’s intervention over threat to Kashmiri students issue

Srinagar: The J&K Students Association (JKSA) on Tuesday sought the help of the Punjab chief minister on an alleged eviction threat to Kashmiri students over the Ramzan meal in CT University.

A statement by JKSA said, “The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association today sought the intervention of the Punjab Chief Minister over alleged harassment and eviction threats faced by Muslim Kashmiri students at CT University, Punjab, after they requested basic arrangements for Sehri (Suhoor) and Iftar during the holy month of Ramadan."

The Association said it has received serious complaints from students alleging that they were threatened with eviction from their hostels and cancellation of their admissions for seeking meals at appropriate timings in the university mess during Ramzan.