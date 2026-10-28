J&K strengthens cybersecurity across departments: What students should know about endpoint security

As government services move online, protecting computers and connected devices has become an important part of cybersecurity. Jammu and Kashmir has now directed government departments and organisations to upgrade their security systems, highlighting why endpoint protection matters in an increasingly digital world.

The Jammu and Kashmir Government has asked departments, public sector undertakings (PSUs) and corporations to install upgraded versions of Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) and Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) solutions. The move aims to strengthen government IT infrastructure against emerging cyber threats.

According to a circular, the National Informatics Centre (NIC) will deploy the upgraded systems across devices connected to the NIC network and the Jammu and Kashmir State Wide Area Network. The existing security solutions were nearing the end of their licence support, prompting the procurement of upgraded versions.

A dedicated team of NIC cybersecurity personnel, referred to as “Cyber Warriors”, will visit departments to install the new systems. The rollout will take place in phases.

What do UEM and EDR mean?

UEM helps organisations manage and secure devices such as computers, laptops and mobile devices from a central system. EDR monitors activity on these devices to identify suspicious behaviour, detect possible threats and help security teams respond to incidents.

Together, these tools can help organisations monitor devices, check security compliance and identify vulnerabilities before they lead to bigger problems.

What can students learn from this?

Endpoint security is not limited to government offices. Schools, colleges, businesses and hospitals also rely on connected devices to store information and run daily operations. An unsecured device can become an entry point for attackers seeking access to a wider network.

Students interested in cybersecurity can explore areas such as endpoint protection, network security, threat detection and incident response. Building a foundation in computer networks, operating systems and basic security practices can help them understand how organisations protect their digital systems.

The Jammu and Kashmir initiative shows that cybersecurity involves more than blocking attacks. It also requires regularly updated tools, monitoring and a planned response when threats emerge.

With inputs of IANS