J&K Samagra Shiksha collaborates with BISAG-N to enhance digital education

Jammu: The Department of School Education, Samagra Shiksha, Jammu and Kashmir has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-Informatics (BISAG-N), under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, to strengthen digital and technology-enabled education.
The MoU was signed under the guidance of Ram Niwas Sharma, Secretary, School Education Department, J&K, and Bhawani Rakwal, Project Director, Samagra Shiksha, J&K.
The initiative aims to facilitate the telecast of educational content through a dedicated DTH educational TV channel titled “JK e-Pathshala”, using the GSAT-15 satellite and the Doordarshan DTH platform.
It seeks to enhance access to quality educational content for students across Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in remote and underserved areas.
BISAG-N will provide comprehensive technical support for the launch, operation and uninterrupted transmission of the channel, including infrastructure setup, licensing, skilled manpower, maintenance and satellite transmission. The channel will broadcast both recorded and live educational programmes using advanced MPEG-4 technology.
The Department of School Education, Samagra Shiksha, Jammu and Kashmir will be responsible for content development, academic planning, quality assurance and curricular alignment. The content will also be streamed simultaneously on digital and social media platforms to expand outreach.