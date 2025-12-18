J&K Samagra Shiksha collaborates with BISAG-N to enhance digital education

Jammu: The Department of School Education, Samagra Shiksha, Jammu and Kashmir has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-Informatics (BISAG-N), under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, to strengthen digital and technology-enabled education.

The MoU was signed under the guidance of Ram Niwas Sharma, Secretary, School Education Department, J&K, and Bhawani Rakwal, Project Director, Samagra Shiksha, J&K.

The initiative aims to facilitate the telecast of educational content through a dedicated DTH educational TV channel titled “JK e-Pathshala”, using the GSAT-15 satellite and the Doordarshan DTH platform.