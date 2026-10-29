J&K resident doctors November 12 deadline for stipend hike, warn of possible strike

Resident doctors in Jammu and Kashmir have given the Union Territory government until November 12, 2026, to address their demand for a revision of postgraduate (PG) and senior resident stipends, warning that they may resort to a strike if no satisfactory resolution is reached.
The Resident Doctors Association (RDA) of Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu, in a statement dated October 28, said that existing stipends have not kept pace with rising living costs and increasing professional responsibilities.
The RDA at GMC Rajouri has also backed the demand, seeking a uniform and transparent stipend structure across government medical colleges in Jammu and Kashmir.
According to the representations submitted by the two associations, there are differences in the monthly stipends reported at GMC Jammu and GMC Rajouri.
At GMC Jammu, the association reported the following approximate monthly stipends:
First-year PG residents: Rs 64,000
Second-year PG residents: Rs 67,000
Third-year PG residents: Rs 70,600
Senior residents: Rs 85,000 to Rs 95,000, depending on applicable allowances
Meanwhile, RDA GMC Rajouri reported lower monthly stipends for its PG residents:
First-year PG residents: Rs 57,970
Second-year PG residents: Rs 59,730
Third-year PG residents: Rs 61,490
Based on these association-reported figures, the difference ranges from Rs 6,030 for first-year residents to Rs 9,110 for third-year residents.
The associations have called for a review of the existing remuneration structure and comparisons with institutions such as AIIMS Jammu and SKIMS Srinagar.
RDA GMC Jammu has also claimed that resident doctors in the Union Territory receive substantially lower stipends than their counterparts in several other regions. These comparisons have been raised by the association and require verification against the applicable government pay orders.
RDA GMC Jammu said it would consider structured and democratic forms of protest, including a strike, if the government fails to provide a satisfactory resolution or concrete time-bound action by November 12.
RDA GMC Rajouri has similarly stated that it may initiate a peaceful strike after the deadline, subject to a collective decision and consideration of patient welfare and essential healthcare services.
Both associations have emphasised dialogue with the government before taking further action.
The All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA) has extended its support to the resident doctors' demands and condemned the reported issuance of show-cause notices to three postgraduate residents at GMC Handwara.
According to AIMSA, the notices followed protests over stipend revision.
Separately, the GMC Rajouri representation refers to a show-cause notice dated October 28 issued to Dr Abhijeet Gangasagar, alleging unauthorised absence on October 27 and 28 and seeking an explanation within 24 hours.
The Rajouri association has urged the authorities to examine the matter fairly while acknowledging the importance of maintaining essential healthcare services.
The resident doctors' associations have appealed to the Jammu and Kashmir government to initiate discussions, review the stipend structure and communicate a time-bound decision before November 12.