J&K resident doctors November 12 deadline for stipend hike, warn of possible strike

Resident doctors in Jammu and Kashmir have given the Union Territory government until November 12, 2026, to address their demand for a revision of postgraduate (PG) and senior resident stipends, warning that they may resort to a strike if no satisfactory resolution is reached.

The Resident Doctors Association (RDA) of Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu, in a statement dated October 28, said that existing stipends have not kept pace with rising living costs and increasing professional responsibilities.

The RDA at GMC Rajouri has also backed the demand, seeking a uniform and transparent stipend structure across government medical colleges in Jammu and Kashmir.