J&K pulls controversial book from libraries, launches inquiry

Srinagar, July 4 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday ordered immediate withdrawal of the controversial book glorifying separatists and terrorists from school libraries in addition to ordering a probe against those responsible for approval of the book.
Commissioner/Secretary J&K School Education Department, Ram Niwas Sharma confirmed to reporters that the publication has been withdrawn from all schools with immediate effect.
“The book has been withdrawn. Action is being taken against all concerned. All copies of the publication have been recalled from schools and proceedings have been initiated against those involved in its publication, approval, procurement and distribution”.
The senior official added that the controversial book, titled “Great Personalities and Legends”, was supplied to schools in June 2026 and was withdrawn on July 3, 2026.
The controversy surfaced after the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples’ Forum (JKPF) alleged that a book supplied to government school libraries under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme glorified separatist leaders and terrorists by portraying them as “great personalities” and “legends” of Jammu and Kashmir.
The issue gained further momentum after Leader of Opposition (LOP) in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Sunil Sharma, raised the matter at a press conference earlier in the day, alleging that the publication promoted an anti-national narrative and demanding its immediate withdrawal, a high-level probe, and action against those responsible and sacking of Education Minister.
The government’s decision comes amid widespread criticism over the inclusion of the book in school libraries, with opposition parties and several organisations alleging that it contained objectionable and anti-national content.
It must be mentioned that unde the unlawful activities (Pevention) Act (UAPA) distributing literature on behalf of a terrorist organization declared as an "unlawful association" under the UAPA can lead to severe criminal charges.
While the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act punishes actions that threaten the sovereignty and integrity of India, the judiciary has set precedents protecting free speech by requiring proof of actionable intent behind the literature rather than just holding it.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.