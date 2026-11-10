J&K private universities must offer scholarships to 10% of students, reserve 25% seats for locals

The Jammu and Kashmir government has notified a new regulatory framework for private universities, requiring institutions to reserve at least 25% of their student intake and employment opportunities for residents holding domicile certificates of the Union Territory.

The Jammu and Kashmir Private Universities Rules, 2026, were notified by the Higher Education Department through Government Order SO 285. The rules operationalise the Jammu and Kashmir Private Universities Act, 2026, which provides for the establishment and regulation of private universities in the region.

Under the new provisions, each private university must reserve at least 25% of its sanctioned intake in every academic programme for J&K domiciles. The same minimum reservation applies to sanctioned teaching and non-teaching positions.

The allocation within the domicile quota will follow the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004, and the Reservation Rules, 2005, along with subsequent amendments. If seats or vacancies remain unfilled after the prescribed selection process, institutions may fill them with other eligible candidates on merit, subject to the applicable reservation provisions.