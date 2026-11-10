J&K private universities must offer scholarships to 10% of students, reserve 25% seats for locals

The Jammu and Kashmir government has notified a new regulatory framework for private universities, requiring institutions to reserve at least 25% of their student intake and employment opportunities for residents holding domicile certificates of the Union Territory.
The Jammu and Kashmir Private Universities Rules, 2026, were notified by the Higher Education Department through Government Order SO 285. The rules operationalise the Jammu and Kashmir Private Universities Act, 2026, which provides for the establishment and regulation of private universities in the region.
Under the new provisions, each private university must reserve at least 25% of its sanctioned intake in every academic programme for J&K domiciles. The same minimum reservation applies to sanctioned teaching and non-teaching positions.
The allocation within the domicile quota will follow the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004, and the Reservation Rules, 2005, along with subsequent amendments. If seats or vacancies remain unfilled after the prescribed selection process, institutions may fill them with other eligible candidates on merit, subject to the applicable reservation provisions.
Scholarships mandatory for at least 10% of students
The rules also require private universities to provide merit-cum-means scholarships to at least 10% of their student intake. The provision is intended to extend access to higher education to students who meet academic requirements but face financial constraints.
Private universities will have to operate on a non-profit basis and reinvest their financial surplus in institutional development. The framework prohibits capitation fees and donations collected as a condition for admission.
Institutions must also disclose their programme-wise fee structures, including tuition, examination, hostel and other approved charges, before the start of each academic session. Fees cannot ordinarily be increased during the duration of a programme for students already enrolled.
Applications to undergo scrutiny within 30 days
The rules establish a time-bound approval process for organisations seeking to set up private universities in Jammu and Kashmir.
The government must conduct preliminary scrutiny of applications within 30 days of receiving them. Proposals will then undergo examination by an Expert Committee, which will assess the sponsoring organisation's credentials, financial capacity, infrastructure and proposed academic programmes.
The Minister in charge of Higher Education will take a decision within 30 days of receiving the committee's recommendations.
The framework also allows the entry of reputed national and international higher education institutions, with the government seeking investment across disciplines such as science, technology, engineering and mathematics, medicine, law, business studies and liberal arts.
Regulatory authority to monitor admissions and fees
The rules provide for a Jammu and Kashmir Private Universities Regulatory Authority to oversee institutional functioning and ensure compliance with academic and statutory requirements.
Its responsibilities include monitoring admissions, fee structures, examinations, internal assessments, evaluation procedures and the declaration of results. It will also establish a grievance-redressal mechanism for students, parents, faculty members and employees.
The authority and the government can order inspections of university campuses, facilities, financial records, faculty details and student records. Institutions found violating the rules may face financial penalties, restrictions on admissions, suspension of programmes or other regulatory action.
The prescribed penalties include a fine equal to twice the fee charged from a student admitted in violation of the rules. Universities collecting fees above the approved amount may face a penalty three times the excess collected. Institutions appointing teachers without prescribed qualifications can attract a penalty of Rs 20,000 per month for each such teacher.
Universities will also be required to obtain accreditation within five years, according to the provisions reported in the new framework.
Omar Abdullah welcomes the notification
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah welcomed the notification, describing it as a step towards expanding higher education opportunities and attracting reputed institutions to the Union Territory.
Congratulating Education Minister Shamim Fidrous, Abdullah said the framework would help attract institutional investment, create employment opportunities for local youth and strengthen teaching, research and innovation.
The notification follows the passage of the Jammu and Kashmir Private Universities Bill, 2026, during the Assembly's budget session and the subsequent assent of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.
The government expects the framework to encourage private investment while protecting the interests of students and local job seekers. Its implementation will determine how effectively the new institutions balance expansion, affordability and regulatory compliance.