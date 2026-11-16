J&K Police foil wireless cheating bid in JKSSB Finance Assistant exam, arrest 14 suspects in Jammu

Jammu, Nov 16 (IANS): J&K Police in Jammu district said on Monday that they have foiled attempts to facilitate cheating in the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) Finance Assistant examination by arresting 14 accused.
Officials said police in Jammu have foiled an attempt to facilitate cheating in the JKSSB Finance Assistant examination and arrested 14 suspected individuals. Police said the arrests were made on Sunday.
Officials said that acting on credible intelligence inputs about a group allegedly conspiring to facilitate the use of unfair means during the examination, police launched an operation and apprehended the suspected facilitators along with electronic equipment intended to transmit answers to candidates.
Preliminary inputs suggested that the suspects had devised a mechanism to transmit answers to selected candidates appearing in the examination through electronic communication devices. Multiple police teams were constituted and strategically deployed around identified examination centres to detect the suspected facilitators and prevent any attempt to compromise the fairness of the examination process, they said.
The 14 suspects were apprehended from peripheral and adjoining locations of various examination centres before the commencement of the examination. Several electronic devices, including wireless radio sets intended to facilitate the transmission of answers to candidates inside the examination halls, were recovered and seized during the operation.
Three FIRs have been registered at Police Station Domana under relevant provisions of law, while a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the matter. The investigation will focus on identifying the entire network involved in the alleged conspiracy, establishing the roles of the suspected facilitators and beneficiaries, tracing the source of the electronic devices and ascertaining the possible involvement of other individuals.
The JKSSB has faced multiple major cheating scandals, paper leaks, and recruitment cancellations over the past decade involving both high-tech electronic networks and organised insider rackets.
In August 2025, JKSSB cancelled its OMR-based written exam for Junior Engineer (Electrical) posts after the question paper circulated on social media before the test. The leak sparked widespread student protests and disruptions at venues like Srinagar's Kothi Bagh Higher Secondary School.
In March 2022, the J&K administration cancelled the selection list of 1,200 Sub-Inspector candidates in July 2022 after an inquiry confirmed massive paper leaks. A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe revealed that touts, JKSSB officials, security personnel, and employees of a Bengaluru-based private agency (MeritTrac) sold leaked papers to candidates for Rs 20 to Rs 30 lakh each.
In March 2022, following the JKPSI scandal, the government scrapped the recruitment lists for nearly 1,000 Finance Accounts Assistants and 1,300 Junior Engineers (Civil) in August 2022 over similar paper leak allegations.
A subsequent CBI investigation booked 20 accused, including a former JKSSB member and private agency staff, for criminal conspiracy and paper leakage.
In December 2015, JKSSB cancelled examinations at two centres in Jammu after widespread reports of mass copying and invigilator complicity across multiple districts in the Kashmir Valley. Photos and videos of candidates openly using mobile phones and writing answers outside exam halls went viral on social media.
Investigations by the CBI and government inquiry committees repeatedly pointed to rule violations in outsourcing question-paper setting and exam management to private third-party vendors.
Probes into the 2022 scams uncovered deep nexus operations spanning Jammu, Kashmir, Haryana, Delhi, and Karnataka, involving coaching centre owners, serving and retired police/paramilitary personnel, and board insiders.
While earlier incidents involved physical paper leaks and open mass copying, recent attempts, such as the one in the Finance Assistant case, show syndicates relying on concealed wireless transmitters and radio sets.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.