Kalakote school gets infrastructure boost, locals seek college facilities

Rajouri: Educational infrastructure in the hilly terrains of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district is receiving a crucial boost, with a new school building nearing completion at Government High School Tatta Pani in the Kalakote Zone.



Emphasising the daily struggles overcome by the school community, students and teachers noted that the development has brought a wave of happiness and hope among students, teachers and residents, who have been facing difficulties due to inadequate and unsafe school infrastructure for a long time.



The old school building had suffered extensive damage during a powerful storm and heavy winds in 2025, when its roof was blown away, making the structure unsuitable for regular academic activities, a school teacher noted.

