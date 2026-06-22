J&K minister rejects recruitment allegations, seeks probe into appointments over past decade

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Education Minister Sakina Itoo on Sunday lashed out at the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying it should first seek a probe into recruitments made over the last 10 years.
Itoo rejected allegations regarding recruitments and outsourcing, asserting that if the PDP is demanding an inquiry into recent recruitments, it should first seek an investigation into all recruitments carried out during the past decade.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the International Yoga Day celebrations at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar, the minister said the present government has nothing to conceal and is fully prepared to face any investigation.
“If the PDP wants a probe into recruitments, it should first seek an investigation into all recruitments made over the last 10 years,” Itoo said while responding to questions from the media.
Rejecting the allegations levelled against the government, the minister clarified that the outsourcing system was not introduced by the present administration.
She maintained that the practice had been in place earlier and that the current government cannot be held responsible for policies initiated before its tenure.
“The government has nothing to hide and is open to any kind of investigation,” she said, adding that transparency and accountability remain among the administration’s top priorities.
The minister’s remarks come amid an ongoing political debate over recruitment processes and outsourcing policies in various government departments.
She reiterated that the government remains committed to ensuring fairness and transparency in all administrative matters.
The PDP has been criticising the National Conference (NC) government headed by Omar Abdullah for allegedly failing to provide employment opportunities to qualified unemployed youth in Jammu and Kashmir.
The PDP has also criticised the NC government for engaging outside agencies to prepare question papers for written examinations, alleging that these are often leaked, thereby undermining the credibility of the recruitment process.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.