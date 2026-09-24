J&K Medical Interns Stipend Hike: AIMSA seeks action as 15 Days of 30-Day assurance pass

Jammu and Kashmir MBBS and BDS interns are awaiting a formal decision on their long-pending stipend revision, with 15 days having passed since the government assured them that the matter would be finalised within 30 days.

In a statement posted on X on September 24, Dr Mohammad Akib Javid, Joint Secretary of the All India Medical Students' Association (AIMSA) and an interns' representative from Jammu & Kashmir, said the interns were still waiting for the final notification and implementation of the proposed stipend revision.

The statement said that following a prolonged protest and hunger strike, the government had given a written assurance on September 8 that the matter would be finalised within 30 days based on the recommendations of the Stipend Enhancement Committee. The interns subsequently suspended their agitation and resumed their hospital duties