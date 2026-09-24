J&K Medical Interns Stipend Hike: AIMSA seeks action as 15 Days of 30-Day assurance pass

Jammu and Kashmir MBBS and BDS interns are awaiting a formal decision on their long-pending stipend revision, with 15 days having passed since the government assured them that the matter would be finalised within 30 days.
In a statement posted on X on September 24, Dr Mohammad Akib Javid, Joint Secretary of the All India Medical Students' Association (AIMSA) and an interns' representative from Jammu & Kashmir, said the interns were still waiting for the final notification and implementation of the proposed stipend revision.
The statement said that following a prolonged protest and hunger strike, the government had given a written assurance on September 8 that the matter would be finalised within 30 days based on the recommendations of the Stipend Enhancement Committee. The interns subsequently suspended their agitation and resumed their hospital duties
According to the statement, the interns' demand is to revise the existing stipend of around ₹12,300 per month to ₹30,000 per month, citing their workload, responsibilities and the nature of duties performed during internship.
The demand had led to protests across medical colleges in Jammu and Kashmir. Reports at the time said MBBS and BDS interns had sought a higher stipend after raising concerns over the existing amount.
The interns called off their strike after Health and Medical Education Minister Sakeena Masood Itoo assured them that the issue would be finalised within 30 days on the basis of the committee's recommendations.
In the latest statement, AIMSA said 15 days have now passed since the September 8 assurance, leaving another 15 days in the stated timeline.
The interns said they had returned to their duties because they chose to trust the government's written commitment and did not want hospital services to be disrupted. They also appealed to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Health and Medical Education Minister Sakeena Masood Itoo to ensure that the matter is addressed within the promised timeframe.
The statement further said that if the commitment is not fulfilled within the assured timeline, the interns would collectively decide their next course of peaceful and democratic action.
The latest development comes after the Jammu and Kashmir Finance Department reportedly forwarded a representation seeking an increase in the stipend from Rs 12,300 to ₹30,000 to the Health and Medical Education Department on September 15 for examination and further action. The Finance Department also called for a review of the existing fee structure and its alignment with structures followed in other states and Union Territories.