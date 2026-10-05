J&K Medical Interns, Residents Seek Stipend Revision; AIMSA warns of hunger strike from October 10

Srinagar, October 5: The All India Medical Students’ Association (AIMSA) has urged the Jammu and Kashmir Government to urgently revise stipends for postgraduate medical residents and MBBS/BDS interns, citing disparities in remuneration across government medical institutions in the Union Territory.

In a letter dated October 5, addressed to Jammu and Kashmir Minister for Health and Medical Education Sakina Itoo, AIMSA State President Dr Mohammad Momin Khan sought government intervention on the long-pending demand for stipend revision and parity for MD/MS/DNB residents and interns.

According to the association, MD/MS and DNB residents work under demanding conditions, with significant clinical responsibilities and round-the-clock patient care. AIMSA said disparities in stipends between institutions and inadequate remuneration compared with other states remain a concern.