J&K Medical Interns, Residents Seek Stipend Revision; AIMSA warns of hunger strike from October 10

Srinagar, October 5: The All India Medical Students’ Association (AIMSA) has urged the Jammu and Kashmir Government to urgently revise stipends for postgraduate medical residents and MBBS/BDS interns, citing disparities in remuneration across government medical institutions in the Union Territory.
In a letter dated October 5, addressed to Jammu and Kashmir Minister for Health and Medical Education Sakina Itoo, AIMSA State President Dr Mohammad Momin Khan sought government intervention on the long-pending demand for stipend revision and parity for MD/MS/DNB residents and interns.
According to the association, MD/MS and DNB residents work under demanding conditions, with significant clinical responsibilities and round-the-clock patient care. AIMSA said disparities in stipends between institutions and inadequate remuneration compared with other states remain a concern.
The association has urged the Jammu and Kashmir Government to:
Revise stipends for MD/MS and DNB residents in line with prevailing rates in other states and Union Territories.
Ensure uniform stipend rates across government medical colleges and government healthcare institutions in J&K.
Extend appropriate stipend revision and parity to senior residents.
Issue a written Government Order specifying a clear implementation timeline and expedite the pending process.
The letter also highlighted the ongoing demand from MBBS and BDS interns for an increase in stipends. AIMSA said the interns had earlier been informed that the matter would be resolved within approximately one month.
However, the association said the interns have now stated that if their demand is not fulfilled within the assured timeline, they will begin an indefinite hunger strike from October 10, 2026.
AIMSA said it hopes the situation can be resolved through timely government intervention and that any protest by resident doctors or interns would remain peaceful and democratic.
The association has sought the minister's personal intervention to resolve the stipend-related concerns through a written government order and a defined implementation timeline.