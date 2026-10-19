J&K medical interns hold candlelight protest over delay in stipend hike, demand government order

MBBS and BDS interns in Jammu and Kashmir have intensified their demand for a revision of their monthly stipend, with the All India Medical Students’ Association (AIMSA) announcing candlelight protests across Government Medical Colleges (GMCs) and SKIMS Bemina on Monday, October 19.
The protest follows what the association describes as a prolonged delay in implementing the proposed stipend hike, despite written assurances and repeated commitments from the authorities.
Medical interns are demanding an increase in their monthly stipend from the existing Rs 12,300 to Rs 30,000, citing the financial difficulties associated with their clinical duties and the absence of a revision for several years.
Earlier on Monday, a delegation of AIMSA intern representatives met Director General, Finance (Budget), Mohd Sultan Malik, and the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Health and Medical Education Minister at the Civil Secretariat.
The delegation included Dr Shahnawaz, Dr Mohammad Tasadduk Kawser, Dr Danish Ali, Dr Faisal Ashraf, Dr Aakib Javaid, Dr Runga Zamin Javaid, Dr Ahmad Faraz and Dr Milad.
According to the association, the representatives raised concerns over what they described as contradictory statements about the status of the stipend revision file, continued procedural delays and the absence of a formal government order.
The representatives also alleged that some interns pursuing the demand had faced discourteous treatment and warnings. These allegations could not be independently verified.
The interns have pointed out that their existing stipend of Rs 12,300 per month has remained unchanged since 2019, despite the clinical responsibilities they undertake during their compulsory internship.
They argue that the amount is inadequate to meet living and professional expenses, particularly when compared with stipends paid to medical interns in several other states.
The association has demanded that the government issue a formal order increasing the stipend to Rs 30,000 per month.
AIMSA President Dr Mohammad Momin Khan criticised the delay, saying that interns should not be made to wait indefinitely after receiving written assurances.
He maintained that medical interns contribute directly to patient care and deserve fair compensation and respect for their professional responsibilities.
AIMSA said continued administrative inaction could lead to further peaceful demonstrations.
The association has reiterated its demand for the immediate issuance of the stipend enhancement order, rather than additional verbal assurances.
The candlelight demonstrations are intended to draw attention to the pending demand while maintaining a peaceful form of protest.
The association has called upon the Jammu and Kashmir administration to resolve the matter and communicate a clear decision on the proposed revision.
An official response from the Jammu and Kashmir government regarding the latest demands and allegations was not available in the material shared.