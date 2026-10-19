J&K medical interns hold candlelight protest over delay in stipend hike, demand government order

MBBS and BDS interns in Jammu and Kashmir have intensified their demand for a revision of their monthly stipend, with the All India Medical Students’ Association (AIMSA) announcing candlelight protests across Government Medical Colleges (GMCs) and SKIMS Bemina on Monday, October 19.

The protest follows what the association describes as a prolonged delay in implementing the proposed stipend hike, despite written assurances and repeated commitments from the authorities.

Medical interns are demanding an increase in their monthly stipend from the existing Rs 12,300 to Rs 30,000, citing the financial difficulties associated with their clinical duties and the absence of a revision for several years.