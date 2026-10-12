J&K MBBS, BDS Intern Stipend Hike: AIMSA delegation meets health minister Sakina Itoo, seeks early order

Srinagar: A delegation of the All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA), along with representatives of medical interns from Jammu and Kashmir, met Health Minister Sakina Itoo on Monday, October 12, seeking the release of the pending revised stipend order for MBBS and BDS interns.

According to the association, the minister informed the delegation that the matter had already been processed and forwarded to the secretary concerned. She reportedly asked the representatives to wait for a week for an update on the order.

The association's account of the meeting indicates that the proposal has moved forward administratively. However, the revised stipend order is yet to be issued, and no confirmed date for its release has been announced.

The delegation included Dr Tasaduk, Joint Secretary of AIMSA; Dr Zamin, Academic Head; and Dr Danish, Additional Secretary, along with representatives of intern doctors.