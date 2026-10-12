J&K MBBS, BDS Intern Stipend Hike: AIMSA delegation meets health minister Sakina Itoo, seeks early order

Srinagar: A delegation of the All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA), along with representatives of medical interns from Jammu and Kashmir, met Health Minister Sakina Itoo on Monday, October 12, seeking the release of the pending revised stipend order for MBBS and BDS interns.
According to the association, the minister informed the delegation that the matter had already been processed and forwarded to the secretary concerned. She reportedly asked the representatives to wait for a week for an update on the order.
The association's account of the meeting indicates that the proposal has moved forward administratively. However, the revised stipend order is yet to be issued, and no confirmed date for its release has been announced.
The delegation included Dr Tasaduk, Joint Secretary of AIMSA; Dr Zamin, Academic Head; and Dr Danish, Additional Secretary, along with representatives of intern doctors.
Apart from the pending intern stipend order, AIMSA also called for a revision of stipends paid to postgraduate medical and dental residents in Jammu and Kashmir.
Dr Mohammad Momin Khan, President of AIMSA, said the association would continue pursuing the demands of medical students and doctors until they were addressed.
He said attention should also be given to the long-pending demand for higher stipends for MD, MS, MDS and DNB residents.
“After the resolution of the intern stipend issue, it is time for the government to address the disparity in postgraduate doctors’ stipends. MD, MS, MDS and DNB residents deserve a fair and appropriate stipend. We urge the J&K Government to take the necessary steps to revise their stipends,” Dr Momin said.
The association urged the Jammu and Kashmir Government to take steps towards revising postgraduate stipends and addressing concerns over existing disparities.
The meeting comes amid continued demands from medical interns for the implementation of the revised stipend.
While AIMSA said the minister had indicated that the matter was with the secretary concerned, the association did not announce any final decision on the revised stipend amount or its implementation date.
The delegation has been asked to wait for a week, according to AIMSA's account.
The association reiterated that it would continue raising issues concerning the welfare of medical interns and postgraduate doctors and urged the government to ensure timely action on pending demands.