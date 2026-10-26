J&K MBBS admissions 2026: 1,750 seats across 11 medical colleges

Jammu and Kashmir has 1,750 approved MBBS seats across 11 medical colleges for the 2026–27 academic session, following a revision to the National Medical Commission’s seat matrix. The latest counselling round for undergraduate medical admissions concluded with the declaration of the stray-round seat allotment result on October 19.

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (JKBOPEE), which conducts counselling for the Union Territory’s MBBS and BDS seats, asked candidates allotted seats in the stray round to complete admission formalities at their respective institutes by October 22.

According to the revised seat matrix published by the National Medical Commission (NMC) in September, the Union Territory has 1,600 MBBS seats in 10 government medical colleges and 150 seats at Acharya Shri Chander College of Medical Sciences, a private institution in Jammu.

The revised matrix reflects an increase of 75 seats over the earlier figures. The NMC has directed counselling authorities to make admissions only against the approved intake for each medical college.