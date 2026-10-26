J&K MBBS admissions 2026: 1,750 seats across 11 medical colleges

Jammu and Kashmir has 1,750 approved MBBS seats across 11 medical colleges for the 2026–27 academic session, following a revision to the National Medical Commission’s seat matrix. The latest counselling round for undergraduate medical admissions concluded with the declaration of the stray-round seat allotment result on October 19.
The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (JKBOPEE), which conducts counselling for the Union Territory’s MBBS and BDS seats, asked candidates allotted seats in the stray round to complete admission formalities at their respective institutes by October 22.
According to the revised seat matrix published by the National Medical Commission (NMC) in September, the Union Territory has 1,600 MBBS seats in 10 government medical colleges and 150 seats at Acharya Shri Chander College of Medical Sciences, a private institution in Jammu.
The revised matrix reflects an increase of 75 seats over the earlier figures. The NMC has directed counselling authorities to make admissions only against the approved intake for each medical college.
Counselling based on NEET UG scores
Admissions to MBBS and BDS courses in Jammu and Kashmir are based on the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) scores. JKBOPEE released the application form for the 2026 admission cycle on August 7, followed by the provisional merit list on August 12.
The counselling process included the first, second and third rounds, a special mop-up round and the stray round. Candidates were allotted seats based on their NEET scores, college preferences, seat availability and applicable reservation criteria.
For state-level counselling, applicants were required to meet the domicile requirements for Jammu and Kashmir or Ladakh and satisfy the prescribed academic and NEET qualifying criteria.
The NMC’s revised national seat matrix also increased the total approved MBBS intake across India to 1,40,664 seats in 839 medical colleges for 2026–27, excluding Institutes of National Importance.
The revised figures cover approvals and increases in intake recorded by the regulator. Medical colleges and counselling authorities have been instructed to adhere to the approved seat numbers while completing admissions.