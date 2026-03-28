JK: LG interacts with students of Army Goodwill School in border belt of Poonch

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday interacted with the students from Army Goodwill School from border belt of Saujiyan in Poonch at Lok Bhavan here, an official spokesperson said.
The contingent, comprising 33 students accompanied by teachers and Army personnel, are visiting Jammu as a part of J&K Integration Tour under Operation Sadbhavana.
The tour, organised as part of the outreach programme of the White Knight Corps, is aimed at fostering national integration and holistic development of children from remote border areas, the spokesperson said.
He said the Lt Governor lauded the Indian Army's continued commitment towards the welfare and development of youth in border areas.
"Such initiatives are instrumental in nurturing young minds and strengthening the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'," Sinha said.
He said the primary objective of the tour is to provide exposure to children from border villages and to broaden their understanding of the nation's cultural, social, and institutional framework, while fostering confidence and a sense of belonging.
The itinerary included visit to Poonch, Rajouri, Jammu, and Srinagar, where the students were exposed to diverse environments and institutions.
The tour also marked several first-time experiences, including rail travel to Srinagar and exposure to urban settings such as shopping complexes, Air Force Station, Jammu and exposure to Army way of life significantly broadening their outlook and confidence, the spokesman said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.