J&K LG calls on artists to preserve Jammu’s cultural heritage

Jammu, March 13 (IANS): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha, on Friday, urged the practitioners of literature and arts to preserve the Jammu division's rich heritage, promote its legacy, and connect the new generation to their roots.
"Jammu's traditions in literature, culture, and spirituality have taught us to rise above divisions of caste, creed, and artificial boundaries. The values embedded in our culture embody an ideology that places humanity above all," the L-G said.
He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of two-day literary-cultural conclave "Sahitya Sanskriti Samagam", organised by the Jammu University.
He commended the Jammu University for its steadfast commitment to preserving and promoting the region's cultural ethos and making its mark among the country's top universities.
The L-G said the society shaped by our abundant literary and cultural wealth will determine who we are and what we can become.
He urged everyone to reflect in this festival of literature and culture on the true identity that binds us and instills a profound sense of belonging.
"True confluence of culture and literature means engaging with the soil through diverse art forms, infusing new resonance into society's soul," he said.
Paying homage to great luminaries and illustrious literary personalities, L-G Sinha emphasised that a region's identity is not defined merely by economic achievements; it shines through its stories, songs, and the vibrant hues of its artisans.
He said that the society's enlightened minds must recognise folk arts and folk literature as Jammu's living vitality.
"Our folk traditions do not dwell in libraries; they thrive in writers' quills, singers' songs, folk dance footprints, and artists' brushes and pigments. With deep responsibility, I call upon everyone, especially youth to serve literature and culture. It upholds the living legacy of values passed down through generations, entrusting you not just with an inheritance but with the duty of its cultural-literary bequest. This tradition teaches us the virtue of inclusion," the L-G added.
He said that safeguarding our language preserves our memories; nurturing regional art forms builds self-assurance.
"Let us focus on local tales, dialects, and artistic traditions, for every individual's identity draws nourishment from these roots. When generations gather to exchange experiences, cultural and literary heritage transcends the past -- it becomes a living dialogue," he added.
The two-day literary-cultural conclave features cultural processions, stalls showcasing indigenous attires, handicrafts, traditional cuisines, books and arts, panel discussions, and series of activities highlighting region's unique identity, honouring languages, folklore, customs, creativity and literary heritage.
On the occasion, the first edition of Jammu University's multilingual magazine 'The Litzine' was also released.
Umesh Rai, Jammu University Vice-Chancellor; Pragati Kumar, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University Vice-Chancellor; K.S. Chandrasekar, Cluster University of Jammu Vice-Chancellor; eminent journalists, Dean Research studies; Neeraj Sharma, Registrar; Sadaf Shah, Sahitya Sanskriti Samagam Coordinator; Heads of Departments, faculty members of Jammu University, senior officials, prominent citizens and students in large number attended the inaugural ceremony.
(IANS)
