J&K LG calls on artists to preserve Jammu’s cultural heritage

"Our folk traditions do not dwell in libraries; they thrive in writers' quills, singers' songs, folk dance footprints, and artists' brushes and pigments. With deep responsibility, I call upon everyone, especially youth to serve literature and culture. It upholds the living legacy of values passed down through generations, entrusting you not just with an inheritance but with the duty of its cultural-literary bequest. This tradition teaches us the virtue of inclusion," the L-G added.