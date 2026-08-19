J&K L-G Manoj Sinha urges SMVDU students to pursue ambitious goals in AI, patents, and global research

Jammu, Aug 19 (IANS): Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday praised Shri Mata Vaishno Devi (SMVD) University for research, patents, start-ups and skill development on the 23rd foundation day of the university.
L-G Sinha, in a post on X, said, “On the auspicious occasion of the 23rd Foundation Day of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, I attended the ceremony at Katra and extended heartfelt greetings to the entire University family.
“Over the past 23 years, SMVDU has emerged as a beacon of knowledge, innovation, and values, nurturing students who are not only successful but also socially responsible.
“I also commended the University’s achievements in research, patents, start-ups, and skill development and urged the faculty and students to embrace ambitious goals in AI, innovation and global collaboration.
“I exhorted all the stakeholders to transform SMVDU into a pilgrimage centre of knowledge, a laboratory of innovation and a guiding light for society”.
Manoj Sinha, as the J&K L-G, is the ex officio chancellor of this university.
Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, commonly referred to as SMVD University or SMVDU, is a state Government owned Higher Institution/University located at Katra in J&K’s Reasi district.
It was founded in 1999 as a fully residential and technical university, a Public University recognised by UGC under Section 2(f) and 12(B) and is established on more than 470 acres of land.
It is a fully residential university that provides technical education in the field of engineering, architecture, science, management, philosophy and other subjects, with all technical courses recognised by AICTE, University Grants Commission (India), National Board of Accreditation and Council of Architecture.
SMVDU was ranked in the 100–150 category by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) university ranking in 2020. The College of Engineering was ranked 78th by the NIRF engineering ranking in 2020.
SMVDU is ranked 80th globally and 3rd within India in the Times Higher Education Impact.
It ranked 7th in 2021 under the UNSDG category 07. SMVDU is also ranked in the 6th-25th Rank band in the government-aided institutions category in the Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation (ARIIA 2020) ranking of the Government of India.
—
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.