Jammu: The government job aspirants continued their protest for the second consecutive day on Thursday, demanding postponement of the Jammu and Kashmir Police Sub-Inspector (JKPSI) examination and completion of the investigation into alleged irregularities in another recruitment examination.
The aspirants are demanding a thorough investigation into the alleged irregularities in the Finance Accounts Assistant (FAA) recruitment examination and postponement of the PSI examination scheduled for November 29, citing concerns over transparency and fairness in the recruitment process.
The protesters assembled near the Maharaja Hari Singh Memorial on the banks of the River Tawi and staged a demonstration, raising slogans against the government and the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB).
They were joined by leaders of several political parties, including the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) and Apni Party.
AAP Jammu and Kashmir president and Doda MLA Mehraj Malik extended support to the protesting youth, saying their demand for postponement of the examination and action against officials concerned should be respected.
"If they feel that the examination should be postponed, I stand with them. If they believe that action should be taken against the Chairman of the Services Selection Board or the officials concerned, that is also a welcome demand," Malik said.
He said the aspirants had worked hard for years to build their careers and were mature enough to decide their future without being forced to accept anyone's opinion.
Questioning the silence of political leaders, particularly Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Malik said the authorities were aware of the students' concerns, but there had been no significant political response.
He also alleged that political parties and sections of the media had failed to give adequate attention to the issue, asserting that the agitation was above religious and regional considerations, with youth from different communities united over their future.
Advocate Deepika Pushkarnath, who led the protest march on the Tawi banks, alleged that Jammu and Kashmir was facing an administrative crisis marked by paper leaks, recruitment irregularities and rising unemployment.
"When we raised our voices, we were attacked and called anti-national. Character assassination is being used to divide us and silence those questioning the system," she said, demanding justice and punishment for those involved in the alleged irregularities.
Condemning the reported detention of protesting students, Pushkarnath said that instead of ensuring justice and a fair examination process, the authorities were resorting to repression.
Former minister and JKNPP leader Harshdev Singh alleged large-scale fraud in recruitment processes in Jammu and Kashmir and said such issues had repeatedly triggered protests by aspirants.
Referring to the 2022 recruitment controversies involving Sub-Inspectors, Account Assistants and posts in the Engineering Department, he said young people had taken to the streets even then.
"The government must act and heads at the top must roll," Singh said.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.