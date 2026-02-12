J&K HC forms gender sensitisation panel against sexual harassment

An order issued by the Registrar General of the High Court said, "In compliance to the directions rendered by the Supreme Court of India in writ petition (Civil) No 1245/2025 titled Geeta Rani Vs. Union of India and ors, the Chief Justice has been pleased to direct that the Sexual Harassment Probe Committee comprising the following, which is already in place, having been constituted, inter-alia, vide High Court order dated November 29, 2025, shall henceforth also have the mandate to prevent and redress complaints of sexual harassment and matters connected therewith, in respect of transgender persons, in addition to the matters already entrusted to it."