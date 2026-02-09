J&K govt collects Rs 48 crore in job application fees over two years

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government said on Monday that it has collected over Rs 48 crore as application fees from candidates during the last two years through the J&K Public Service Commission (JKPSC) and the J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB).

The government said this while responding to a question raised by MLA Pulwama, Waheed-ur-Rehman Para.

The UT government said that Rs 14.48 crore was collected in 2023-24 -- including Rs 7.39 crore by JKPSC and Rs 7.09 crore by JKSSB.