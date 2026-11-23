The ongoing protest by postgraduate (PG) and Senior Resident doctors demanding a stipend hike has expanded to district hospitals across Jammu and Kashmir, with doctors from additional medical institutions joining the agitation.
According to a statement issued by the All India Medical Students' Association (AIMSA) on Monday, November 23, the protest entered its fourth day at Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar and fifth day at GMC Jammu, with participation extending beyond major medical colleges.
The protesting doctors are demanding a substantial revision of stipends and parity with their counterparts in other states and Union Territories.
Dr Ravi from JLNM Hospital, Rainawari, announced a peaceful protest at the hospital and urged the government to address the demands. He pointed out that Diplomate of National Board (DNB) doctors are receiving only Rs 48,000 per month and sought an immediate revision.
Similarly, Dr Yamin from District Hospital Pulwama announced a peaceful protest, expressing solidarity with doctors participating in the wider agitation.
Meanwhile, Dr Abhishek Mittal welcomed Government Order No. 785-JK(HME), concerning maternity and paternity benefits for resident doctors, describing it as a positive development.
However, he maintained that the demand for a substantial stipend hike and parity with other states remains unresolved.
According to AIMSA, protests are underway at GMC Srinagar, GMC Jammu, GMC Kathua, GMC Doda and GMC Rajouri, alongside the growing participation of doctors from district hospitals.
AIMSA President Dr Mohammad Momin Khan urged the Jammu and Kashmir government to intervene and address the doctors' demands. He also extended the association's support to Resident Doctors' Associations (RDAs) across the Union Territory.
AIMSA General Secretary Dr Mohammad Tasadduk Kawser questioned why the stipend-related issue concerning interns had been addressed while demands raised by PG, Senior Resident and DNB doctors remained pending.
The association maintained that the doctors would continue their agitation through peaceful and democratic means while seeking a resolution to the stipend disparity.