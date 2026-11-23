The ongoing protest by postgraduate (PG) and Senior Resident doctors demanding a stipend hike has expanded to district hospitals across Jammu and Kashmir, with doctors from additional medical institutions joining the agitation.

According to a statement issued by the All India Medical Students' Association (AIMSA) on Monday, November 23, the protest entered its fourth day at Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar and fifth day at GMC Jammu, with participation extending beyond major medical colleges.

The protesting doctors are demanding a substantial revision of stipends and parity with their counterparts in other states and Union Territories.

Dr Ravi from JLNM Hospital, Rainawari, announced a peaceful protest at the hospital and urged the government to address the demands. He pointed out that Diplomate of National Board (DNB) doctors are receiving only Rs 48,000 per month and sought an immediate revision.

Similarly, Dr Yamin from District Hospital Pulwama announced a peaceful protest, expressing solidarity with doctors participating in the wider agitation.