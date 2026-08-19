J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah compares Gen Z entitlement to old culture of flaunting parental influence

Sharing a video by a verified X handle named DesiEco of a young woman tourist's altercation with security personnel purportedly in Ladakh, Omar Abdullah said that as in the past, some misguided youth would flaunt the status of their parents to push their way through in the past and if now Gen Z starts becoming arrogant because of the growing influence of country’s youth, it would definitely erode the vast goodwill the young generation presently has.