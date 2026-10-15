J&K changes school timings amid cold weather, Srinagar classes to begin at 10 am

The Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has revised school timings across the Kashmir Valley as temperatures fall and daylight hours shorten. Under the new schedule, schools within Srinagar Municipal Corporation limits will operate from 10 am to 3.30 pm, while those outside the city limits and in other districts of the valley will function from 10.30 am to 4 pm.
The revised timings were announced on October 14 through Order No. 410-DSEK of 2026 and came into effect on Thursday, October 15. The order applies to government and recognised private schools across the Kashmir Division. The directorate has directed institutions to follow the new schedule.
Check the revised school timings
The revised schedule distinguishes between schools within Srinagar city and those elsewhere in the Kashmir Division. Students and parents have been advised to follow the timings applicable to their school.
Why have school timings changed?
The decision comes amid the onset of colder weather in the valley. Snowfall in higher reaches and rainfall in the plains over the preceding days, along with shorter daylight hours, prompted the change. The later start allows students to travel to school after the coldest early-morning hours.