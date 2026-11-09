J&K Bank Recruitment: Students association writes to LG for age relaxation

The spokesperson said that the recruitment process must take into account the extraordinary delay in announcing vacancies and the ground realities confronting educated youth in Jammu and Kashmir. Thousands of candidates have spent years preparing for banking examinations, investing considerable time, resources and effort, only to find themselves rendered ineligible because of an age restriction that fails to account for the prolonged recruitment gap. The Association particularly highlighted that the upper age limit for PO posts in the previous J&K Bank recruitment was 32 years, whereas the latest notification has reduced it to 30 years.