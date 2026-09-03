JK Bank Recruitment: 1,400 posts to be filled for domicile candidates

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Bank is undertaking a major recruitment drive, its largest staff hiring exercise in recent years, by approving 1,400 posts at various levels in its fresh hiring drive, officials said on Thursday.
J&K Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Amitava Chatterjee said the bank's Board has approved the posts for advertisement in the coming weeks.
The recruitment will primarily be open to candidates holding Jammu and Kashmir domicile, while around 40 positions will be earmarked for eligible candidates from Ladakh.
The proposed recruitment assumes significance as the bank has not undertaken a large-scale hiring exercise of this magnitude for some time.
The move is also likely to draw considerable interest among educated youth in J&K where demand for government and institutional employment remains high.
The bank is expected to issue a detailed recruitment notification in the coming weeks, specifying the number and nature of posts, educational and other eligibility requirements, age criteria, application procedure and the selection process.
The recruitment plan also underlines the role of J&K Bank as a major regional financial institution and employer.
With its operations spread extensively across Jammu and Kashmir, the bank has traditionally remained an important source of employment for local professionals and graduates.
While the Board has cleared the proposed posts, the final details of the recruitment will become clear only after the formal notification is issued.
Candidates have been advised to await the official advertisement for information regarding vacancies, eligibility and the selection process.
The J&K Bank is a scheduled commercial bank founded in October 1938 by Maharaja Hari Singh. The corporate headquarters of the Bank is situated in Srinagar.
Majority stake in the bank is held by the governments of the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
The bank acts as the exclusive agent of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to carry out government banking business in J&K and Ladakh.
It is listed on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
The services offered by the bank include Corporate Banking: Savings accounts, fixed deposits, housing loans, car loans, and business financing, Digital services include Mobile banking, UPI, and Internet Banking.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.