Suryakumar Yadav showers praise on Ishan Kishan after Pakistan clash



Ishan, who was born in Patna, Bihar, proved to be the difference between India and Pakistan in the T20 World Cup Group match. He scored a swashbuckling 77 off just 40 balls to help Suryakumar Yadav's side post 175/7 in 20 overs.



On a pitch where every other batter struggled to strike big, Ishan came up with clean hits, getting boundaries at will.



For his game-changing performance, he was adjudged as Player of the Match. This was Kishan's second half-century in a row as he had scored a fifty in the match against Namibia as well.