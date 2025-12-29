Jitendra Singh says "SHANTI Bill will go down in history as one of Modi government's biggest science reforms"



As per the release, Jitendra Singh also informed that India's nuclear power capacity has doubled from about 4.4 GW in 2014 to nearly 8.7 GW today, with a clear roadmap to scale up substantially in the coming years. He said, "The government aims to reach around 100 GW of nuclear capacity by 2047, enabling nuclear energy to meet nearly 10 per cent of India's electricity requirements and support the national Net Zero commitment."

The Minister also drew attention to the expanding role of nuclear science in healthcare, particularly in cancer diagnosis and treatment through nuclear medicine and isotopes. He said nuclear technology is increasingly contributing to life-saving medical interventions, reinforcing that atomic science today is a force for human welfare and societal well-being.

Referring to future readiness, Jitendra Singh said India is also moving towards Small Modular Reactors, which are suited for dense urban clusters, industrial corridors, and emerging economic zones. He said these reactors will further strengthen energy security while ensuring environmental responsibility.



The Minister noted that the SHANTI Bill has received wide acceptance across the scientific community, industry, startups, and the innovation ecosystem, reflecting a broad national consensus on the need to reform and modernise India's nuclear sector. He said the Bill exemplifies Modi 3.0's reform-first approach, where science-led policy decisions are shaping India's path towards a developed nation by 2047.