JIPMER’s ‘Supernova’ promises affordable stroke care

PUDUCHERRY: In a landmark achievement, the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) has successfully completed clinical trials of Supernova, a next-generation mechanical thrombectomy device designed to remove blood clots in brain arteries in stroke patients.
The device, developed by Indian-origin engineers and interventional radiologists in the United States and manufactured in collaboration with a Hyderabad-based facility, has now received approval from the Drug Controller General of India for commercial use, said Head of Neurology JIPMER, Dr Sunil Narayan.
The results of the study, named the Grassroot Trial, were showcased at the World Stroke Congress held in Barcelona from October 22 to 24.
The device demonstrated safety and efficacy comparable to high-cost imported systems used in stroke treatment.
Once manufactured in India, Supernova is expected to cost 50–70% less than imported devices, making advanced stroke therapy affordable for public hospitals and patients in low-income nations.
The achievement comes even as the world marks World Stroke Day under the theme "Act fast: Every minute counts".
Doctors reiterate that early treatment is crucial — clot-dissolving drugs work best within 3–4.5 hours of stroke onset, while mechanical thrombectomy offers hope for patients arriving within six to seven hours.
Doctors urged the public to follow the FAST checklist — Face drooping, Arm weakness, Speech difficulty, Time to call ambulance — and emphasised lifestyle prevention: control of blood pressure, diabetes and cholesterol, avoiding tobacco and alcohol, physical activity and proper sleep.
An awareness programme was held on Tuesday in which over 100 patients and caregivers attended interactive sessions on emergency response and long-term care.
Educational materials in Tamil were distributed and a skit by students highlighted common warning signs.
To strengthen medical response in the region, JIPMER organised a Continuing Medical Education programme on stroke care on October 26. Over 50 doctors participated.
Indian Stroke Association President Dr P Vijaya was the chief guest and released the JIPMER Stroke Guidelines.
Head of Neurology Dr Sunil Narayan said Jipmer had built stroke care facilities steadily over the years. “We now offer round-the-clock thrombolysis, neurosurgical decompression and mechanical thrombectomy, and advanced robotic neuro-rehabilitation,” he said.
Medical Superintendent Dr Vinod Kumar added that all acute stroke services are available 24x7 free of cost under government health schemes.
Plans are underway to integrate pre-hospital stroke care with emergency services so that patients receive faster treatment.
Acting Dean Dr Pankaj Kundra announced plans for a dedicated neuroscience centre with 24-hour MRI access to treat complex and late-arriving stroke cases.
The story is reported by Debjani Dutta for The New Indian Express