JIPMER’s ‘Supernova’ promises affordable stroke care

PUDUCHERRY: In a landmark achievement, the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) has successfully completed clinical trials of Supernova, a next-generation mechanical thrombectomy device designed to remove blood clots in brain arteries in stroke patients.

The device, developed by Indian-origin engineers and interventional radiologists in the United States and manufactured in collaboration with a Hyderabad-based facility, has now received approval from the Drug Controller General of India for commercial use, said Head of Neurology JIPMER, Dr Sunil Narayan.

The results of the study, named the Grassroot Trial, were showcased at the World Stroke Congress held in Barcelona from October 22 to 24.