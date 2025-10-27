JIPMER launches free Ayushman health card registration

PUDUCHERRY: The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) has commenced free registration and on-site printing of Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) cards for the public under the Government of India’s flagship Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).

The initiative seeks to provide every citizen with a unique 14-digit digital health ID, enabling secure storage, management, and sharing of medical records across healthcare providers nationwide.

To avail the facility, individuals must carry their Aadhaar card and the mobile number linked to it for OTP verification.

Upon successful authentication, the ABHA card is generated, printed, and issued immediately at the registration counter.

The service is available during regular office hours on all working days at the Screening OPD, RCC Block, Women and Children’s Hospital (WCH) Block, Institute Block, and Super Speciality Block (SSB).