Reliance-Jio to drive AI transformation with ₹10 lakh crore investment

New Delhi: Reliance Industries Limited and its digital arm, Jio, will invest 10 lakh crores over the next seven years to spearhead India's artificial intelligence transformation, announced Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance, while addressing the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi on Thursday.



"Jio, together with Reliance, will invest Rs 10 lakh crore over the next seven years starting this year. This is not a speculative investment. It is not for chasing valuation. This is a patient, disciplined, nation-building capital designed to create durable economic value and strategic resilience for decades to come," Mukesh Ambani said.



Ambani announced a three-part strategy to transition India from the internet era to the intelligence era:

"Announcement one, Jio connected India to the internet era. Jio will now connect India to the intelligence era. We will deliver intelligence to every citizen, every sector of the economy, and every facet of social development and every service of government," Amabani stated.