Jindal Global Law School hosts prestigious LSGL Deans’ Meeting 2026

The 2026 conference was organised around the theme -- Law and the Digital Future: Reimagining Global Legal Education, reflecting the profound and accelerating impact of artificial intelligence and digital technologies on legal systems, legal practice, and the foundations of legal pedagogy worldwide.

It brought together 40 Deans and senior academics from 24 leading universities and law schools across the world, reaffirming JGLS’s role as a global convenor of legal scholarship, institutional leadership, and transformative dialogue on the future of law.

The Law Schools Global League is a partnership of 32 leading law schools committed to advancing the globalisation of legal education and embedding international perspectives into research, curriculum design, and institutional strategy. The annual Deans’ Meeting serves as a leadership forum for strategic deliberation, while the Academic Conference provides a platform for scholars to engage with pressing global questions.