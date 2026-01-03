Jill Scott to drop first album in over a decade on Feb 13

Washington DC: Grammy-winning neo-soul singer Jill Scott has announced the release of her first studio album in over 10 years, titled 'To Whom This May Concern', scheduled to arrive on February 13, just ahead of Valentine's Day, according to Billboard.



The upcoming project marks Scott's return to music after her 2015 album 'Woman', which debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 chart. To Whom This May Concern will feature 19 tracks and includes collaborations with artists such as Ab-Soul, J.I.D, fellow Philadelphia native Tierra Whack and Too $hort.



Scott has also assembled a notable team of producers for the album, including DJ Premier, Adam Blackstone, Om'Mas Keith, Camper, Andre Harris, Seige Montracity, Trombone Shorty, Eric Wortham, DW Wright and VT Tolan. The lead single, "Beautiful People," has already been released, offering a glimpse into the project's musical direction, according to Billboard.