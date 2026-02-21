Jharkhand’s per capita income crosses Rs 1 lakh as state posts 7.02% growth

Structurally, the services sector has emerged as the largest contributor to the state’s economy. Its share in Gross State Value Added (GSVA) increased from 38.5 per cent in 2011-12 to 45.56 per cent in 2024-25. While construction’s share within the industrial sector has grown, agriculture’s share has declined from 9.65 per cent to around 6 per cent, even as overall production continues to rise.