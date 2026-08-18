"Jharkhand will set example for tackling exam irregularities": State Minister Dipika Pandey assures aspirants of reforms



"Since the first day, I have been telling you that Jharkhand will set an example; we have a model of legislation to ensure strict punishment for the culprits of paper leaks. I can confidently tell you that the reforms we will bring after consultation and taking suggestions from students will be a model for the entire nation... I would like to appeal to the students that through your efforts, a major issue which is not only Jharkhand-specific but is troubling students across the country today, with your efforts, we have led this movement towards a positive conclusion. We assure you that we will rectify the flaws in our system based on your suggestions, and the agencies involved will ensure that the culprits are not spared, and Jharkhand will become an example", she said.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu said a committee constituted to examine the students' concerns had discussed their issues and reached consensus on most matters.