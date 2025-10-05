Jharkhand to host first-ever ‘Run for Gajraj’ marathon to promote elephant conservation

Report by Mukesh Ranjan for The New Indian Express

Aimed at creating awareness for the conservation of wild animals, especially elephants, the Jharkhand forest department for the first time, is set to organise a marathon “Run for Gajraj” in the foothills of Dalma in Jamshedpur today, October 5.

According to officials, though the marathon is meant to create awareness for the protection and conservation of wild animals, the focus will be on the elephants. Both male and female elephants will participate in the event with separate prize money for each group, ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 31,000 across five categories.

According to Jamshedpur Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Saba Alam, "An elephant marathon is being conducted as part of the Wildlife Week 2025 in Dalma Wildlife Sanctuary. This event is aimed at promoting eco-tourism, local tourism, and encouraging fitness and healthy living among citizens."

"Probably, this is the first time such an event, focused especially at the wild elephants, is being organised in Jharkhand. Earlier, a walkathon, ‘Walk for Gajraj’ was also organised at Van Bhawan in Jamshedpur on Friday," he added.

The DFO informed that the the registrations crossed 3000 by the time it closed on Saturday.

The marathon will be for 16 km and will be flagged off at Saharbeda Football Ground in the foothills of Dalma at 7.00 am on Sunday. It will pass through four villages to end at Saharbeda itself.

Alam said that after a long gap, five elephants returned to Dalma a few days ago, a region that had otherwise been devoid of wild elephants.

Forest department sources, however, noted that while only a few elephants remain at Dalma, a sizeable number are currently stationed at Chakulia in Ghatsila subdivision and at Chandil in the adjoining Seraikela-Kharsawan district.

They attributed the exodus of elephants from Dalma to a 16-km-long trench dug by the West Bengal Forest Department five years ago, which disrupted the tuskers’ movement along the elephant corridor connecting the two states.