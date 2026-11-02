Jharkhand TET held peacefully; 4.85 lakh candidates appeared

Ranchi: The Jharkhand Teachers Eligibility Test (JTET) was conducted peacefully across Jharkhand on Sunday amid tight security arrangements, officials said.
A total of 986 centres were set up across the state, where around 4.85 lakh candidates appeared for the exam.
The Jharkhand Academic Council conducted the exam after a 10-year gap to accelerate recruitment for nearly 39,000 vacant teaching posts in government primary and upper primary schools.
"The examination was conducted in two sittings. Candidates for primary schools took the exam in the first sitting (9.30 am to noon), while those for upper primary schools wrote the exam later. A total of 5,65,916 candidates had registered for the JTET. Of them, 4,85,243 appeared for the examination, while 80,673 remained absent," a senior official of the council said.
In Ranchi, the examination was conducted peacefully at all 101 centres, Ranchi SP (City) Paras Rana told PTI.
"Elaborate security arrangements were made at each centre and officials were directed to strictly follow all guidelines and protocols. Prohibitory orders were imposed within a 200-metre radius of all 101 examination centres until 7.30 pm on Sunday," he said, adding that no complaint had been received.
In Ramgarh, the examination was held at 50 centres, where 19,050 appeared, and 1,243 remained absent in both shifts, an official said.
A total of 12,160 candidates appeared at the 26 centres in Garhwa, while 2,465 remained absent from the examination, the district administration said in a statement. The JTET was last held in 2016.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.